KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,404,589 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 49,865 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.16% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $129,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 228 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, EVP Yael Cosset sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,764,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 127,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,518,638.40. This represents a 19.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $143.00 to $139.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $128.08.

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KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE KKR opened at $97.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $153.87. The firm has a market cap of $87.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.'s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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