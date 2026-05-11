KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Shares Sold by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,240 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 25,083 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR's holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $769,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,826,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE KKR opened at $102.48 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $153.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $91.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.85. The company's fifty day moving average price is $94.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.73.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KKR & Co. Inc.'s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Timothy R. Barakett purchased 50,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.47 per share, for a total transaction of $4,723,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 285,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,923,950. This represents a 21.28% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Cohler purchased 43,872 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,514,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 45,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,679,583.30. The trade was a 2,733.46% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 343,872 shares of company stock valued at $34,844,179. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on KKR. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $187.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $125.00 to $106.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.67.

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KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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