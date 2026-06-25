KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,453 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 86,078 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $21,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $764,000. Fisher Funds Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD now owns 427,156 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $39,512,000 after purchasing an additional 36,269 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 34.1% in the first quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 14,584 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Genesis Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.8% during the first quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company's stock.

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KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of KKR stock opened at $91.30 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $97.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.87. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $153.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. KKR & Co. Inc.'s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $153.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.53.

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KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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