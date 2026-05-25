KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Stock Holdings Raised by Dilation Capital Management LP

Dilation Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,565 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 22,187 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for 6.7% of Dilation Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dilation Capital Management LP's holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $14,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company's stock.

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KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $94.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.85. The company's 50 day moving average is $95.69 and its 200 day moving average is $109.92. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $153.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. KKR & Co. Inc.'s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Timothy R. Barakett purchased 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.47 per share, for a total transaction of $4,723,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 285,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,923,950. The trade was a 21.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $153.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $125.00 to $106.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.53.

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KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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