Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 199,236 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $38,837,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in KLA by 928.9% during the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,821,622 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,471,832,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,522,430,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in KLA by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,614,990 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,094,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959,927 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in KLA by 899.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,634,859 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,096,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company's stock.

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KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $134.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $307.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.49. The stock has a market cap of $174.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 89.30%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. KLA's payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, CEO Richard Wallace sold 72,019 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.88, for a total value of $12,378,625.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 706,925 shares in the company, valued at $121,506,269. The trade was a 9.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 79.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $133.00 price objective on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded KLA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $230.00 target price on KLA and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KLA from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $220.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KLA

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation develops process-control and yield-management technologies used by manufacturers of semiconductors and related products. Its systems help customers detect defects, measure features and monitor production processes during the manufacture of increasingly complex electronic devices. The company's offerings include inspection and metrology equipment, software for analyzing manufacturing data, and related services. KLA also serves customers involved in advanced packaging and other electronics manufacturing applications.

Further Reading

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