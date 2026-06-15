Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO Shares Bought by Sands Capital Alternatives LLC

Sands Capital Alternatives LLC grew its holdings in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO - Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,649,678 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 134,613 shares during the quarter. Klaviyo accounts for approximately 22.9% of Sands Capital Alternatives LLC's holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sands Capital Alternatives LLC owned 1.21% of Klaviyo worth $118,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KVYO. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 4th quarter valued at $415,254,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,547,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $472,344,000 after buying an additional 3,855,160 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 4th quarter valued at $92,675,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,787,728 shares of the company's stock valued at $354,092,000 after buying an additional 2,059,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,564,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,747,000 after buying an additional 1,656,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company's stock.

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Klaviyo Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Klaviyo stock opened at $14.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.60. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $36.76.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $358.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $348.57 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KVYO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Klaviyo from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KVYO

Insider Activity

In other Klaviyo news, insider Landon Edmond sold 9,623 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $192,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 584,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,682,480. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ledger Susan St. sold 9,334 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $133,196.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,939 shares of the company's stock, valued at $156,099.53. The trade was a 46.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,459,486 shares of company stock worth $24,459,905. Company insiders own 37.42% of the company's stock.

Klaviyo Profile

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company's platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo's core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

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