Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO Shares Sold by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO - Free Report) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 240,000 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC's holdings in Klaviyo were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Klaviyo by 1,650.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 963 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KVYO shares. Wall Street Zen raised Klaviyo from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Klaviyo from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Klaviyo from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.40.

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Klaviyo Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE KVYO opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The stock's 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $358.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $348.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Klaviyo's quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Klaviyo

In related news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $199,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 895,141 shares in the company, valued at $12,764,710.66. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Ledger Susan St. sold 9,334 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $133,196.18. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,939 shares of the company's stock, valued at $156,099.53. This represents a 46.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,259,486 shares of company stock worth $20,585,905. Company insiders own 37.42% of the company's stock.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company's platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo's core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

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