Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO - Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,640,844 shares of the company's stock after selling 122,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.54% of Klaviyo worth $31,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,254,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Klaviyo by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,547,090 shares of the company's stock worth $472,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855,160 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the fourth quarter worth about $92,675,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,564,743 shares of the company's stock worth $115,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Klaviyo by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,361,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $466,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Klaviyo

In other Klaviyo news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $185,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 852,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,274,500.16. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 212,529 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $3,105,048.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 212,529 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,105,048.69. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 649,863 shares of company stock valued at $9,521,105. Corporate insiders own 37.42% of the company's stock.

Klaviyo Stock Up 6.7%

Shares of Klaviyo stock opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36. Klaviyo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -472.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $358.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.57 million. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.Klaviyo's quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVYO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Klaviyo from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Klaviyo

Klaviyo Profile

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company's platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo's core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

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