Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO Shares Sold by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO - Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 928,755 shares of the company's stock after selling 176,804 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Klaviyo worth $30,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KVYO. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Klaviyo by 1,650.9% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 963 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Klaviyo by 317.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company's stock.

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Klaviyo Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of KVYO opened at $14.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.39 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $36.76.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $358.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.57 million. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.The business's revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Klaviyo

In related news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $199,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 895,141 shares in the company, valued at $12,764,710.66. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 212,529 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $3,105,048.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 212,529 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,105,048.69. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,459,486 shares of company stock worth $24,459,905 in the last 90 days. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on KVYO. Citigroup increased their price objective on Klaviyo from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Klaviyo from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KVYO

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company's platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo's core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

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