KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 19,755 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

KLCM Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 19,755 shares during the period. Bristol Myers Squibb makes up about 1.5% of KLCM Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $18,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 21,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 122.8% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 6.6% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 23,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 4.5% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 33,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 11.7% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Bristol Myers Squibb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America lowered its price target slightly to $66 from $67 but kept a Buy rating, signaling continued upside potential for Bristol Myers Squibb. Benzinga

Bank of America lowered its price target slightly to $66 from $67 but kept a Buy rating, signaling continued upside potential for Bristol Myers Squibb. Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb’s addition to defensive and value-defensive Russell indices could broaden demand from index-tracking and conservative institutional investors. Yahoo Finance

Bristol Myers Squibb’s addition to defensive and value-defensive Russell indices could broaden demand from index-tracking and conservative institutional investors. Positive Sentiment: The company’s QUILS lung cancer detection program is expanding into new states, reinforcing its reputation in oncology and public-health initiatives. Yahoo Finance

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE BMY traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $57.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,202,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,071,738. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $62.89. The stock's 50 day moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average is $57.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $117.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.23.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The company's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is currently 70.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.25.

View Our Latest Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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