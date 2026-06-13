Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 877.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,875 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 321,249 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.3% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP's holdings in Netflix were worth $33,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 733.8% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 403,191 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $38,358,000 after purchasing an additional 354,836 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3,370.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 1,124.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its holdings in Netflix by 764.2% in the 4th quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 5,220 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Netflix by 891.8% in the 4th quarter. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP now owns 78,550 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $7,365,000 after buying an additional 70,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Arete Research upgraded Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Citic Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays set a $110.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Trading Down 1.1%

Netflix stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.11. The company has a market cap of $338.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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