Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $18.86 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 392.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,089 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 98,097 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $18,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 906 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ServiceNow Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NOW stock opened at $102.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm's 50-day moving average is $99.80 and its 200-day moving average is $120.05. The stock has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. ServiceNow's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Key ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NOW. KeyCorp set a $85.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $122.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.85.

View Our Latest Report on NOW

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,312.60. The trade was a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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