Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $62.76 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,773 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 3,689 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.4% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $62,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,396,496,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,424,482 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,547,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,583 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,019,564 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,128,484,000 after acquiring an additional 110,586 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,018,656 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,161,532,000 after acquiring an additional 296,213 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,655,153 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,622,675,000 after acquiring an additional 322,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.3%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $320.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $858.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $306.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.96. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $262.71 and a twelve month high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Autonomous Res dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $339.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,940,935.56. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,326,072.44. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for JPMorgan, signaling confidence in the bank’s longer-term profitability; it now expects $23.55 per share versus a prior $23.47. MarketBeat earnings estimate update

Erste Group raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for JPMorgan, signaling confidence in the bank’s longer-term profitability; it now expects $23.55 per share versus a prior $23.47. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is deepening its presence in the Charlotte suburbs with new branch openings, a sign of continued retail banking expansion and customer acquisition. Business Journals article

JPMorgan is deepening its presence in the Charlotte suburbs with new branch openings, a sign of continued retail banking expansion and customer acquisition. Positive Sentiment: Several recent commentary pieces highlighted JPMorgan as an attractive stock to own, reinforcing the view that investors still see it as a high-quality banking franchise. Yahoo Finance article

Several recent commentary pieces highlighted JPMorgan as an attractive stock to own, reinforcing the view that investors still see it as a high-quality banking franchise. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage around Jamie Dimon’s criticism of crypto regulation and the “debanking” probe keeps JPMorgan in the regulatory spotlight, but these stories are more about policy debate than immediate fundamentals. Benzinga article

Media coverage around Jamie Dimon’s criticism of crypto regulation and the “debanking” probe keeps JPMorgan in the regulatory spotlight, but these stories are more about policy debate than immediate fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: The Justice Department’s sweeping “debanking” investigation into JPMorgan and other large banks adds a legal and reputational overhang that could weigh on sentiment if the probe intensifies. New York Post/Reuters coverage

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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