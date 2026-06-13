Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $7.97 Million Stock Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,400 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 89,583 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP's holdings in American Tower were worth $7,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of American Tower by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded American Tower from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.20.

View Our Latest Report on American Tower

American Tower Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE AMT opened at $187.20 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $165.08 and a fifty-two week high of $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $73,856.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,505.94. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Tower, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Tower wasn't on the list.

While American Tower currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here