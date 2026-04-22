KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Reduces Stake in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS reduced its position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED - Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,365 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 72,200 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned approximately 0.13% of Consolidated Edison worth $47,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ED. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 270.4% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Consolidated Edison

In other news, SVP Deneen L. Donnley sold 1,922 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $218,992.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,694.82. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $108.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $108.24 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison Inc has a one year low of $94.96 and a one year high of $116.23. The stock's fifty day moving average is $112.15 and its 200 day moving average is $104.68. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 11.95%.The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Consolidated Edison's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Consolidated Edison's payout ratio is presently 62.83%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, commonly known as Con Edison, is an investor-owned energy company that primarily delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to customers in the New York metropolitan area. Its regulated utility operations include the distribution and transmission of electric power, the distribution of natural gas, and the operation of one of the largest district steam systems in the United States, serving commercial, institutional and residential customers in New York City and nearby counties.

The company operates through regulated utility subsidiaries that serve urban and suburban service territories, together with non-utility businesses that develop, own and manage energy infrastructure and clean energy projects.

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