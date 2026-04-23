KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 15,700 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,261 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned approximately 0.07% of Valero Energy worth $34,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 212 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company's stock.

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Valero Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $184.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $215.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VLO

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In related news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total value of $95,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $234.30 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $227.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.15. Valero Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $110.00 and a twelve month high of $258.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $30.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $28.20 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

Further Reading

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