Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX - Free Report) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,801 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 138,949 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $30,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,918,523 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $675,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,293 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 513.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,865 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $126,354,000 after buying an additional 2,022,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,070,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 269.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,231,439 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $88,164,000 after buying an additional 1,627,791 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,151,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX stock opened at $70.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 269.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.63 and a 1 year high of $82.86.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.56%.The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation's revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.770 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation's dividend payout ratio is presently 307.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc NYSE: KNX is one of North America's largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company's core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

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