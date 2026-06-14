Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC Has $10.62 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 623.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,260 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 97,606 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 1.0% of Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $10,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 927.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $16,574,986,000 after purchasing an additional 159,578,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 892.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after purchasing an additional 89,558,684 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Netflix by 859.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,376,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80,025,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Netflix by 903.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,349,973 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,002,414,000 after purchasing an additional 76,840,318 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Netflix News

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Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,805,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,231,126. This trade represents a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $80.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $338.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The business's 50 day moving average is $90.93 and its 200-day moving average is $91.11.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Arete Research raised Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $110.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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