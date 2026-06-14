Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC Has $20.80 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,034 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,283 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 2.0% of Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $20,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PLTR. Phillip Securities upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. DZ Bank began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,535.68. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 925,789 shares of company stock worth $126,007,032 in the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

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Palantir Technologies Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of PLTR opened at $127.99 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.68 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.76. The stock has a market cap of $306.83 billion, a PE ratio of 143.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Palantir Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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