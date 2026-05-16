Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS - Free Report) by 75.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,043 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,557 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP's holdings in Kodiak Gas Services were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,305,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,170,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,172 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,593,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,868,000 after purchasing an additional 418,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,979,000 after purchasing an additional 730,180 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,851,322 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,443,000 after purchasing an additional 229,220 shares during the period. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Kodiak Gas Services

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, Director Alexander Newsom Darden bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.75 per share, with a total value of $273,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,750. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pedro R. Buhigas sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $776,987.66. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,723 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,380,952.79. This represents a 24.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,433 shares of company stock valued at $624,360 and sold 58,673 shares valued at $3,269,110. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kodiak Gas Services from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KGS

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:KGS opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average of $47.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $76.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.23 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Kodiak Gas Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 264.86%.

Kodiak Gas Services Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS - Free Report).

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