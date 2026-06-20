Koenig Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Koenig Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,929,000. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.4% of Koenig Investment Advisory LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $5,865,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 457.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company's stock worth $2,439,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646,424 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in AbbVie by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,071,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,986,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736,161 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 914.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 5,444,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,244,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock worth $10,179,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190,487 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $216.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $382.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.73 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is 340.89%.

Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, June 8th. DZ Bank upgraded AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

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