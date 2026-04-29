Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 898.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,700 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 912.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after acquiring an additional 351,493,659 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 912.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,463,498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290,988 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 891.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,134,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879,276 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Netflix by 886.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $902,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,113 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 983.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,234,314 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $584,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Trading Up 1.0%

NFLX opened at $92.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.19 and a 200 day moving average of $97.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The firm has a market cap of $388.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $464,230.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $25,623,066. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $259,253.12. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays set a $110.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

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Key Stories Impacting Netflix

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Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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