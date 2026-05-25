Kopin Corporation $KOPN Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN - Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,359,380 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 390,404 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.74% of Kopin worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Kopin in the 3rd quarter valued at $976,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Kopin by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kopin by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Kopin by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 579,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 342,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Kopin in the 3rd quarter valued at $729,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kopin news, CEO Michael Andrew Murray sold 96,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $291,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,771,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,341,077.22. This trade represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Paul Christopher Baker sold 58,939 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $288,801.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 420,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,058,122.50. This trade represents a 12.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 524,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,275 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JonesTrading assumed coverage on Kopin in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kopin from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Kopin from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research raised Kopin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Kopin from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kopin presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $7.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KOPN

Kopin Price Performance

Shares of KOPN opened at $5.14 on Monday. Kopin Corporation has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $940.21 million, a PE ratio of 514.51 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Kopin had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 5.00%.The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kopin Corporation will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kopin Profile

Kopin Corporation NASDAQ: KOPN is a technology company specializing in the development and manufacture of high-resolution microdisplays and optical components for wearable electronics. Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, Kopin designs both liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) microdisplays, as well as complete display engines and optical modules tailored for use in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), industrial, medical, and defense applications.

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