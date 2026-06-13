Korea Investment CORP Acquires 3,168,491 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 849.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,541,660 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 3,168,491 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 0.7% of Korea Investment CORP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of Netflix worth $332,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.11. The stock has a market cap of $338.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citic Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank cut Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $96.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.39.

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Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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