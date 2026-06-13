Korea Investment CORP Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 406.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 799,720 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 641,698 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of ServiceNow worth $122,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.5% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 385 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 5.4% in the second quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about ServiceNow

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ServiceNow from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.85.

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ServiceNow Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE NOW opened at $102.34 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $99.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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