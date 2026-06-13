Korea Investment CORP Buys 170,073 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,387,645 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 170,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 0.6% of Korea Investment CORP's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.11% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $315,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Diversified Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 35,285 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 532,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $49,610,000 after acquiring an additional 84,902 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 350,567 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,673,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,123,168 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $94,144,000 after acquiring an additional 20,419 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,482,885 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $291,935,000 after acquiring an additional 139,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Wells Fargo & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $83.67 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $79.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $71.93 and a 12-month high of $97.76.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.85 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $94.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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