Korea Investment CORP Buys 2,348 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,802 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.09% of Spotify Technology worth $102,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Spotify Technology alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company's stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the company's stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.1% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company's stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the company's stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company's stock.

More Spotify Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Insider Activity at Spotify Technology

In other Spotify Technology news, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.52, for a total value of $10,344,001.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,117,091.52. The trade was a 50.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher P. Marshall sold 2,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.86, for a total transaction of $1,377,629.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,099,714.54. This trade represents a 39.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 111,442 shares of company stock worth $54,647,508 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SPOT. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $745.00 to $680.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $655.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $480.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $405.00 and a fifty-two week high of $785.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $482.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.88.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.63. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 35.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Spotify Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Spotify Technology wasn't on the list.

While Spotify Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here