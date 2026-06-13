Korea Investment CORP Has $93.01 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 729,637 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 163,963 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $93,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 168,769 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $21,515,000 after purchasing an additional 34,815 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 184,994 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 40,024 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Oak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $645,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of KKR opened at $96.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business's fifty day moving average price is $97.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.45. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $153.87.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KKR & Co. Inc.'s dividend payout ratio is 26.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $125.00 to $106.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $153.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.53.

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KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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