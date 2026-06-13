Korea Investment CORP Lowers Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,978 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 46,576 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Intuit worth $107,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Intuit alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $785,564,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 23.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 12.2% in the second quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 1,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,812.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total transaction of $94,592.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of INTU stock opened at $276.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.01 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $363.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Guggenheim set a $633.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $514.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuit, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuit wasn't on the list.

While Intuit currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here