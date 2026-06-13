Korea Investment CORP Raises Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,577,449 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 110,084 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Uber Technologies worth $128,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 358.9% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd now owns 665,918 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $54,412,000 after purchasing an additional 520,791 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 468,422 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $38,275,000 after purchasing an additional 82,013 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 25,495 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 168,333 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie Infrastructure raised Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.97.

Read Our Latest Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $68.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.41 and a 200 day moving average of $77.16. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.19 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $139.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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