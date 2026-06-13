Korea Investment CORP Sells 100,299 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328,305 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 100,299 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Charles Schwab worth $132,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $91.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77. The business's fifty day moving average is $91.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.25. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.96 and a 52 week high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,942 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $778,316.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,926,868. The trade was a 21.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus set a $108.00 price target on Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.00.

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Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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