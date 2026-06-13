Korea Investment CORP Sells 33,899 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,516,251 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,899 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.7% of Korea Investment CORP's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.09% of AbbVie worth $346,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,306,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,179,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190,487 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,865,055,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,408,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,805,530,000 after acquiring an additional 177,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,881,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,400,274,000 after acquiring an additional 330,104 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.43.

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AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $227.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $402.02 billion, a PE ratio of 112.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $211.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The business's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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