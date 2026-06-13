Korea Investment CORP Trims Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,854 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,254 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Analog Devices worth $100,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Analog Devices alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Analog Devices by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $474.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $432.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Analog Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $417.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $391.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $218.37 and a one year high of $439.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Analog Devices's revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.38%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total transaction of $573,988.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 120,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,169,745.25. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 100,442 shares of company stock valued at $40,011,004 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Analog Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Analog Devices wasn't on the list.

While Analog Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here