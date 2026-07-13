Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $1.56 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS's holdings in Welltower were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Welltower by 11.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,231,108 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $639,048,000 after acquiring an additional 340,314 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $1,101,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Welltower by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 40,189 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Welltower from $249.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho set a $239.00 price objective on Welltower in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Welltower from $248.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $234.72.

View Our Latest Report on Welltower

Welltower Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE WELL opened at $231.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.92 and a fifty-two week high of $239.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.29 billion, a PE ratio of 114.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 11.96%.The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Welltower's payout ratio is presently 146.53%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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