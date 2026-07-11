Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,389 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.08% of Tyler Technologies worth $12,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $921,035,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,217,306 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $552,596,000 after buying an additional 367,203 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 72.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 600,776 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $314,302,000 after buying an additional 252,488 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $106,740,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 189.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 290,511 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $151,984,000 after buying an additional 190,210 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Tyler Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $455.00 target price on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $472.38.

View Our Latest Report on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

TYL traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $309.77. The company had a trading volume of 354,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,753. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.71 and a 1 year high of $621.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.52.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.08. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 13.26%.The company had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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