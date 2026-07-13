Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS - Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,139 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 58,219 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.11% of Varonis Systems worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,418,273 shares of the technology company's stock worth $440,119,000 after buying an additional 822,925 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,427,245 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $145,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,002 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,160,093 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $103,651,000 after acquiring an additional 460,580 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Varonis Systems by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,123,056 shares of the technology company's stock worth $67,029,000 after purchasing an additional 944,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,833,180 shares of the technology company's stock worth $92,943,000 after purchasing an additional 151,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company's stock.

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Varonis Systems Price Performance

VRNS stock opened at $44.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.46. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $173.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.52 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 19.75%.Varonis Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.010 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company's flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

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