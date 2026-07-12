Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 15,430 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,172 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 15,430 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS's holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its stake in Amphenol by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 87,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $11,767,000 after buying an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,986 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,750,490 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $371,704,000 after acquiring an additional 70,938 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $185.57.

View Our Latest Report on APH

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of APH stock traded down $3.13 on Friday, reaching $159.11. 5,948,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,909,821. The stock has a market cap of $195.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $95.19 and a one year high of $178.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.38.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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