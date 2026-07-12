Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 4,000 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,398 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,215,516,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,715,095 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,634,734,000 after buying an additional 2,912,666 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,215,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,507,740,000 after buying an additional 1,922,302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 29.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,829,931 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,186,714,000 after buying an additional 1,091,004 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3,456.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,059,726 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $287,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,927 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total value of $411,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,951,227.05. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.75, for a total transaction of $3,897,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,605,435.50. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,858 shares of company stock valued at $41,672,900. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $474.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $439.79.

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Trending Headlines about Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: ADI continues to benefit from strong operating results, including a recent earnings beat, revenue growth of 37.2% year over year, and quarterly guidance that remains above prior expectations, which supports the stock’s longer-term outlook.

ADI continues to benefit from strong operating results, including a recent earnings beat, revenue growth of 37.2% year over year, and quarterly guidance that remains above prior expectations, which supports the stock’s longer-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with multiple Buy ratings and an average price target above the current trading range, suggesting analysts still see upside in Analog Devices.

Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with multiple Buy ratings and an average price target above the current trading range, suggesting analysts still see upside in Analog Devices. Positive Sentiment: Earlier coverage highlighted a new $3.0 billion revolving credit facility and the company’s more than $1 billion Oregon facility expansion, both of which improve financial flexibility and reinforce long-term growth capacity. Analog Devices (ADI) Could Be 16% Undervalued As It Secures A $3.0b Credit Facility

Earlier coverage highlighted a new $3.0 billion revolving credit facility and the company’s more than $1 billion Oregon facility expansion, both of which improve financial flexibility and reinforce long-term growth capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Recent market articles said ADI has generally outperformed the broader market, but also noted it lagged some semiconductor peers on certain trading days, pointing to steady but not decisive momentum. Analog Devices (ADI) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Recent market articles said ADI has generally outperformed the broader market, but also noted it lagged some semiconductor peers on certain trading days, pointing to steady but not decisive momentum. Negative Sentiment: Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The sale was disclosed and appears routine, but insider selling can still slightly weigh on investor sentiment. SEC Form 4 for Ray Stata transaction

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ ADI traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $395.65. 2,325,797 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,064,628. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.37 and a 52-week high of $445.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.18. The firm has a market cap of $192.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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