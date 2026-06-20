Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 11,272 Shares of Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 819.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,647 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in Domino's Pizza were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Domino's Pizza by 13.2% during the third quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,981,945 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,287,335,000 after acquiring an additional 348,077 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates lifted its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 744,515 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $321,415,000 after purchasing an additional 28,765 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,212 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 16,576 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,117 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $28,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Domino's Pizza Price Performance

Shares of Domino's Pizza stock opened at $312.47 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $329.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.13. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 52 week low of $297.48 and a 52 week high of $496.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.89%.The company's revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 19.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.99 dividend. This represents a $7.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino's Pizza news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total value of $151,817.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,915,392.48. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,463 shares of company stock worth $466,807. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Domino's Pizza from $470.00 to $390.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. William Blair set a $540.00 price target on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Domino's Pizza to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $418.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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