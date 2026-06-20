Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 10,087 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 371.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,803 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,889,144 shares of the company's stock worth $739,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,758 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 83,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,375,000 after buying an additional 59,686 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,548 shares of the company's stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 453,428 shares of the company's stock worth $116,496,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the company's stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTWO. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $293.00 to $287.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $287.06.

View Our Latest Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $239.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of -147.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.96. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.63 and a 12 month high of $264.79.

Take-Two Interactive Software News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Take-Two Interactive Software this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 208,969 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $47,507,012.46. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 1,006,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $228,708,814.14. This trade represents a 17.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 21,102 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.61, for a total value of $4,634,210.22. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 131,668 shares in the company, valued at $28,915,609.48. The trade was a 13.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 569,515 shares of company stock valued at $128,310,552. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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