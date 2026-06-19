Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $10.57 Million Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 82.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,809 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 418,508 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $10,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in ExxonMobil by 15.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 2.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 17.4% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE:XOM opened at $137.84 on Friday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $105.53 and a one year high of $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $571.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.16. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $150.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.26.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $165.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExxonMobil

More ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil advanced a major new exploration push in Guyana’s Stabroek Block, planning up to 35 additional wells from 2028 through 2033, which could add long-term production growth. Article Title

ExxonMobil advanced a major new exploration push in Guyana’s Stabroek Block, planning up to 35 additional wells from 2028 through 2033, which could add long-term production growth. Positive Sentiment: The company signed a preliminary deal to supply LNG to South Africa’s first planned import terminal, expanding its international gas footprint and supporting its LNG growth strategy. Article Title

The company signed a preliminary deal to supply LNG to South Africa’s first planned import terminal, expanding its international gas footprint and supporting its LNG growth strategy. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view ExxonMobil as relatively resilient versus the broader oil market because of its low-cost, diversified production base. Article Title

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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