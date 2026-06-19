Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $12.29 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,029 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 140,937 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westmount Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $86.67 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $90.39 and its 200 day moving average is $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $180.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

Key Headlines Impacting NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bernstein upgraded NextEra Energy (NEE) to strong-buy , reinforcing bullish sentiment around the utility’s growth prospects and valuation. Zacks.com

Bernstein upgraded NextEra Energy (NEE) to , reinforcing bullish sentiment around the utility’s growth prospects and valuation. Positive Sentiment: UBS analyst William Appicelli initiated coverage on NextEra Energy with a Buy rating, citing Dominion merger synergies and data-center-driven growth upside. Article

UBS analyst William Appicelli initiated coverage on NextEra Energy with a rating, citing Dominion merger synergies and data-center-driven growth upside. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlight NextEra’s clean-energy push, renewables backlog, stable cash flows, and improving return on equity, which could support longer-term earnings growth. Article

Several articles highlight NextEra’s clean-energy push, renewables backlog, stable cash flows, and improving return on equity, which could support longer-term earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary says NextEra may be undervalued on its Dominion/data-center story, but the stock has also seen recent weakness over the past month and quarter. Article

Market commentary says NextEra may be undervalued on its Dominion/data-center story, but the stock has also seen recent weakness over the past month and quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Broader utility-stock coverage and commentary continue to frame NextEra as a defensive income play with stable cash flows, supporting investor interest without a major new catalyst. Article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $90.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NEE

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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