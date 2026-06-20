Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,681 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 52,953 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,825 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 357,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,129 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.20 to $79.30 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Delta Air Lines

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 133,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,466. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $2,036,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 95,025 shares in the company, valued at $7,738,836. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,635 shares of company stock valued at $10,833,855. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

More Delta Air Lines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of DAL stock opened at $84.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.69 and a 200 day moving average of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $87.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.87%.The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio is 10.93%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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