Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $3.10 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 98.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,317 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,159,733 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,262,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,300,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,949 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 132,355,726 shares of the company's stock worth $21,230,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,399 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,377,875 shares of the company's stock worth $16,262,967,000 after buying an additional 12,227,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,559,706 shares of the company's stock worth $8,751,407,000 after buying an additional 11,013,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,631,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,507,278,000 after buying an additional 383,786 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2%

Philip Morris International stock opened at $178.68 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $174.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.67. The stock has a market cap of $278.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.11 and a twelve month high of $193.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is 82.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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