Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $41.34 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 82.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,767 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 1,916,633 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 0.9% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $41,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHW. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $116.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $778,316.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,926,868. This trade represents a 21.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 3.0%

SCHW opened at $91.69 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.96 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.31.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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