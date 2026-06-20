Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,162 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,179 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 510 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company's stock.

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Altria Group Trading Up 0.1%

MO stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.31. The firm has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $74.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 298.69% and a net margin of 34.34%.The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Altria Group's payout ratio is currently 88.70%.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $145,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,401.12. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $418,327.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 73,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,332,700.25. The trade was a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Barclays boosted their target price on Altria Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Altria Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.44.

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Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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