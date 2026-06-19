Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $47.91 Million Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 88.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,906 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,097,884 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up about 1.1% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $47,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in Lam Research by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in Lam Research by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,615 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $333.62.

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More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Stock Up 4.0%

Lam Research stock opened at $389.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $87.75 and a 1-year high of $401.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.53. The company has a market cap of $486.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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