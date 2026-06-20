Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $7.19 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,055 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 15,531 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,929,063 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $12,512,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,331,705 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $5,587,100,000 after buying an additional 594,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,375,486 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $3,568,964,000 after buying an additional 2,065,776 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,989,257 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $2,934,935,000 after buying an additional 540,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,415,364,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $160.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $306.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $287.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.65. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.57 and a twelve month high of $302.95. The company has a market cap of $234.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.89, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The company's revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 62,904 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.65, for a total value of $16,270,119.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 235,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,037,002.95. This trade represents a 21.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.08, for a total transaction of $313,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 81,636 shares in the company, valued at $23,272,790.88. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 101,044 shares of company stock valued at $26,022,722 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palo Alto Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palo Alto Networks wasn't on the list.

While Palo Alto Networks currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here