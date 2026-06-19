Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $8.32 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,704 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 40,503 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 927.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $16,574,986,000 after buying an additional 159,578,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 892.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $9,305,336,000 after buying an additional 89,558,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Netflix by 859.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,376,656,000 after buying an additional 80,025,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Netflix by 903.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,349,973 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,002,414,000 after buying an additional 76,840,318 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Netflix Trading Up 0.5%

NFLX opened at $77.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.23. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The company has a market cap of $325.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.26.

View Our Latest Report on NFLX

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,231,126. This trade represents a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,349,019 shares of company stock worth $123,105,721 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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