Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587,432 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 182,499 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up approximately 1.1% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of General Motors worth $47,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 17,946 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 360,221 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $27,702,000 after purchasing an additional 39,061 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in General Motors by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 153,260 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $12,463,000 after buying an additional 103,570 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2,483.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 465 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,124 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $775,266.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,177,453.15. The trade was a 19.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 99,239 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $8,445,238.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 592,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,399,794.20. This trade represents a 14.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 697,388 shares of company stock worth $57,752,596 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

General Motors Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $79.45 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $79.11 and its 200 day moving average is $79.21. The company has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The business had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The business's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors's payout ratio is 29.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Motors from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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